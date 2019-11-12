‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Talks Beau Clark Wedding Guest List

The couple is getting married in fall 2020.

Stassi Schroeder isn’t so sure that all of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars will be invited to her upcoming wedding.

While attending the 2019 Glamour Women of The Year Awards at the Alice Tully Hall in New York City on Monday, November 11, Schroeder spoke to Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith about her and Beau Clark‘s upcoming nuptials and admitted that when it comes to her guest list, no official decisions have been made.

“I’m not so sure,” she explained, according to a report shared by Yahoo! Entertainment.

According to Schroeder, she and Clark are going to wait and see “how everyone behaves” before deciding on who will and won’t be included in their big day, which is set to take place in Rome next fall.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules have seen in recent years, Schroeder and Clark have spent a lot of time in Italy and all over Europe, where they’ve embarked on regular vacations with one another and their co-stars. So, when it came to making plans for their upcoming wedding, it made perfect sense for the couple to host a destination wedding. That said, planning for a major event overseas isn’t exactly easy.

“Having a destination wedding in another country. Like, honestly — it’s really difficult but it cuts the fat, so you’re able to have a smaller wedding. And a more intimate wedding,” Schroeder explained.

Schroeder and Clark are quite close to a number of their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney, but other members of the show, including James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and Kristen Doute, are either on the outs with the couple or were never close to them to begin with.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder and Clark have been so busy planning their upcoming nuptials that their intimacy levels have gone down.

“We hook up a lot less because we’re so busy,” she explained during an episode of her podcast series, Straight Up With Stassi, via a report from Us Weekly magazine. “We’re doing the podcast tour and planning a wedding… I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Like, we barely hook up. I’m so sorry.’ That’s the negative that’s come from it.”

Schroeder and Clark began dating one another in early 2018 after being set up by Maloney and Doute. Since then, the couple has been seen starring alongside one another on episodes of Vanderpump Rules, which will be airing its eighth season in 2020.