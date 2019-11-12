Gwen Stefani Reveals If She & Blake Shelton Are Engaged After Flashing Huge Ring At PCAs

Gwen had fans speculating if she was wearing an engagement ring at the People's Choice Awards.

Gwen Stefani set the record straight after she was spotted sporting a huge diamond ring on that special finger during her appearance at the E! People’s Choice Awards on November 10. The star attended the big event with her longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton, and it’s safe to say that the huge rock she wore on the outside of her glove on her left hand ring finger most definitely had people talking about a potential engagement.

E! News caught up with the 50-year-old mom of three backstage at the award show where they posed the engagement question. She denied that it was an engagement ring from her country star boyfriend of four years.

Speaking to entertainment news anchor Jason Kennedy as she held on tight to her Fashion Icon award, Gwen said, “It might be a real ring, a real diamond but it’s not a wedding ring. No, no.”

She also made it clear that if and when Blake does decide that it’s time to get down on one knee and propose, they’ll be more than happy to let the world know themselves.

“When I have something to say, I’ll say it,” the No Doubt singer teased of a possible engagement.

The Voice coach then explained why she was flashing the huge sparkler, which appeared to be a very large triangular diamond, outside of her long black gloves that stretched up to her elbows.

“It actually doesn’t fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand,” the star said. “But good, right?”

Gwen also explained why Blake wasn’t doing the interview rounds with her as she chatted to media backstage, despite the loved-up couple looking very cozy together inside the event where they sat next to each other.

“He never does the red carpet. I think we’ve only done, like, three,” she told the network, though Blake did pose for a few shots with her when they arrived at the event. She then added that it’s just “not his thing” because he prefers a simpler lifestyle and being in touch with his Oklahoma roots.

Prior to Gwen setting the record straight about her seriously huge People’s Choice Awards ring, many fans flocked to social media to speculate that Blake could potentially have popped the question as she proudly flashed the sparkler on the red carpet.

Twitter was flooded with engagement speculation as the award show aired live, with one fan writing, “[Are] Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton engaged? Because she is wearing a ring on that finger?” while also noting that it was the only ring the star was wearing to the event.

Loading...

“Trying to watch the #PCAs2019 and all I could see was the rock the size of my whole apartment on Gwen Stefani’s ring finger. Did I miss an engagement? #PCAs,” another posted on Twitter.

While there’s no engagement to report from The Voice couple just yet, Blake certainly wasn’t afraid to make his love for Gwen known during the ceremony.

The country star made a NSFW confession about his girlfriend as he accepted the award for The Country Artist of 2019. Speaking from the stage, Blake told Gwen that he loves the “sh*t out of” her.