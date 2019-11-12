Norwegian Hottie Hilde Osland Gets Steamy In Plunging Bathing Suit, Asks Fans ‘Pics Or Vids?’

Hilde Osland delighted her fans on Tuesday when when took to her Instagram account to share a double update while rocking nothing but a plunging little bathing suit.

In the photo, Hilde is seen snapping a selfie in the mirror as she sits on her knees. The Norwegian knockout stunned in the khaki green swimwear, which boasted an extremely low-cut neckline and cut-out sides held together with thin strings of fabric.

The ensemble flaunted Hilde’s abundant cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and fit legs. The model had her platinum blond hair parted in the center and styled in voluminous waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulder.

The social media fan favorite also wore a full face of bombshell makeup for the snap, which included a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added defined brows, long lashes, and thick black eyeliner, as well as a light pink gloss on her full lips to complete the sexy style.

Hilde accessorized the barely-there ensemble with layered gold chains and pendants around her neck and some white polish on her fingernails.

In a video that accompanied the photo, Hilde wore that same bathing suit as she stood in the mirror and filmed herself while running her fingers through her hair as she zoomed in on her sexy reflection. In the caption of the post she asked her fans if they preferred that she post photos or videos updates.

Hilde’s 1.7 million followers went wild over the racy post, which clocked more than 35,000 likes and over 900 comments in just one hour after it was shared to the platform.

“Another beautiful picture,” one of Hilde’s Instagram followers stated in the comments section.

“I really like both but prefer videos. Omg you’re so Incredibly gorgeous,” another fan wrote.

“You Are By Far The Hottest Beauty On Instagram – Much Love,” a third comment stated.

“Wow you look great. I find you very beautiful. U are absolutely stunning,” a fourth person said.

Hilde is known for putting her curves on display for her fans, and just last month rocked a vivid red lingerie look that knocked her followers’ socks off.

The model’s matching bra and underwear set left little to the imagination as she posed while sitting on a bed with white linens while giving a sultry stare into the camera.

That post proved to be very popular for Hilde Osland, as it gained more than 83,000 likes and over 1,400 comments for the blond beauty.