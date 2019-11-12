Tammy Hembrow Wears Pink Flower In Her Hair And Rocks A Green Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Tammy Hembrow added yet another sizzling set of snaps to her Instagram feed this week that her fans are absolutely loving.

The latest addition to the Australian bombshell’s account on the social media platform was shared on Tuesday, November 12, and brought some serious heat to her page. The upload included not one, but two photos of the 25-year-old enjoying a beautiful day underneath the cloudless blue sky.

Tammy sat on top of a ledge in the duo of shots with her legs stretched out in front of her. A see of green trees was in the background behind her, providing some shade from the gleaming sun. As per usual, the model was enjoying the beautiful day in nothing more than a bikini, and the look earned attention from her 10.1 million followers for more reasons than one.

Tammy’s minuscule swimwear was certainly on the racier side, but the model has proved time and time again that no bikini is too revealing for her to wear. Her look included a neon green top with thin, string straps and triangle-shaped cups. The piece was hardly big enough to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets, and exposed a major amount of cleavage thanks to its deep, wide neckline, as well as a considerable amount of underboob.

The blond beauty’s matching bikini bottoms were barely visible in the photos, though it was easy to tell that the garment was just a risque as the top half of her look. All that peaked out was one side of the number’s thin waist straps, which sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs. The number’s thong style and daringly cheeky design allowed for her to show off her curvy, natural booty and toned legs in their entirety as she bent them, making for a view that proved impossible to be ignored.

Tammy kept her look simple in the snaps, opting to forego adding an accessories to let her incredible figure take center stage. Her platinum tresses were slicked back behind her head, appearing damp from a possible dip in the pool or ocean before the photos were captured. Tucked behind her ear was a delicate pink flower — likely from the tree behind her — adding a tropical vibe to her ensemble.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for Tammy’s latest social media upload. As of this writing, the double Instagram update has earned more than 176,000 likes after just eight hours of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the model’s eye-popping display.

“You are so beautiful, I’m lost for words,” one person wrote, while another said that Tammy was “flawless.”

“Wow! Tammy, you are perfect in every single way. I love you,” commented a third.

Tammy is often rocking a bikini in her social media posts, including another upload shared to her feed yesterday. The post included a steamy video of the babe in a strapless blue bikini, as well as a special announcement: that her Saski Collection clothing line would soon be carrying swimwear.