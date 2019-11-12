‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Gets Flirty With A New Man, Ciara’s Done With Ben

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, November 12 reveal that Sonny Kiriakis’ life will have seemingly changed greatly in the last year, as more time jump shockers are played out.

According to a report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Sonny (Freddie Smith) gets acquainted with baby David’s new nanny, a man named Evan. It seems that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will have custody of David now that Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) is dead, and he’s hired Evan to take care of David.

The two men will hit it off, but fans will wonder why Sonny is looking for a connection elsewhere when he’s married to Will Horton (Chandler Massey). Before the time jump, Will and Sonny seemed to be in a great place in their marriage and with their daughter, Arianna.

However, it appears that may not be the case any longer as the past year has brought many changes to everyone in Salem. In Monday’s episode, Will was revealed to be in jail alongside Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), although fans have yet to find out why.

Elsewhere, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will reveal even more news to his wife Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) as she adjusts to life following her year-long coma. Jack will tell Jen that the person responsible for pushing her off the balcony is in prison.

While fans know that it was Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina that pushed Jen, it will be Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) who has taken the fall for the crime.

Eve will be in prison and living out a nightmare alongside fan favorite felon Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall). It seems that Eve was blamed for pushing Jennifer after she created some chaos at her wedding to Jack just moments before, and Gina is reaping all the benefits of Eve’s false imprisonment.

Spoilers suggest that Gina will also have a shocking new companion, which could be a partner in crime. However, it may also be the love of her life, John Black (Drage Hogestyn).

In addition, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will meet with her grandfather Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) to discuss business. Victor believes that Ciara is the future of the Kiriakis family, and she couldn’t agree more. However, there is one thing that could be holding her back, her jailbird boyfriend Ben.

Ben is now in jail for killing his sister, Jordan, although he’s innocent. However, Days of Our Lives fans will see Ciara tell Victor that she’s finally given up on Ben and is ready to move forward with her life.