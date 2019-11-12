Mel B Is ‘Scared’ Of The Idea Of Dating Again After Abusive Ex

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, recently opened up about being a little scared of going back on the dating scene, per Music News. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Spice Girl teamed up with Badoo to create her own podcast, The Truth Flirts, where she discusses multiple topics relating to the highs and lows of dating.

After splitting from her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, in 2017 after 10 years of marriage, Mel has since claimed that he abused her for many years and came between her and her family. On The Truth Flirts podcast, the “Who Do You Think You Are” hitmaker revealed that she’s nervous to start putting herself out there again but did go on to say that her previous meet-ups haven’t been “disastrous.”

“The idea of dating scares me a little bit, but the dates that I have been on haven’t been disastrous because I’ve always either met them through a friend of a friend, or they’ve been in the celebrity circle,” she said.

“So I’ve always felt quite safe and it’s always been very respectful so, so far so good, but I’m still single, so I don’t even know if it is a good thing!” the “Viva Forever” entertainer continued.

Mel has stayed single since divorcing Belafonte. She was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after the abuse he allegedly put her through.

Despite a traumatic couple of years, she plans to stay positive when it comes to falling in love and potentially finding someone new.

“I wouldn’t call my dating experience bad, I’ve only been single for three-and-a-half years,” the “Say You’ll Be There” chart-topper explained.

Loading...

Mel added that she’s always been in long-term relationships throughout her life and believes they should be able to better each other at the same time.

She had her first daughter, Phoenix Chi Gulzar, 20, with her first husband, Jimmy Gulzar, who she married during her time in the Spice Girls in 1998. Two years later, they split.

Mel had her second daughter, Angel Murphy Brown, 12, with The Nutty Professor Hollywood actor Eddie Murphy eight years later and had her third and final daughter, Madison Brown Belafonte, 8, with Stephen.

Last year, Mel released a memoir, Brutally Honest, to discuss her life, including the 10-year struggle of her recent marriage with Belafonte. According to WH Smiths, the book became a top 5 Sunday Times bestseller. To promote it, she did a few talks across the U.K. to raise awareness for those who might have been going through a similar situation and to tell her side of the story.