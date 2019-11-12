Kate Beckinsale Describes Her Traumatic First Kiss As A ‘Horrible Experience With Some Meat’

Kate Beckinsale's first kiss was so awful that she called her mom to tell her about it.

Kate Beckinsale shared all the disgusting details of her first kiss during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night. The slobbery smooch the Underworld actress described was every vegetarian’s worst nightmare, and it was so horrible that Kate had to call her mother to vent about it.

The topic of kissing came up while James Corden was chatting with his other guest, Sweet Home Alabama star Josh Lucas. Josh told a cute story about how his 7-year-old son’s first kiss was Uma Thurman’s daughter Luna, who is also 7. Josh and Uma were starring in the Broadway play A Parisian Woman together, and their kids got caught in the act backstage.

“Kids these days!” said Kate in response to the story.

James Corden then asked Kate Beckinsale about her first kiss, which she described as “bleak.” She said that it was so awful that she’s shocked that she “ever kissed anyone again after it.” The 46-year-old actress revealed that she was a “late bloomer” when it came to kissing, and the only reason she became interested in locking lips with someone was because all of her friends had already done it. According to the Farming star, she thought that she would be considered “weird” if she didn’t kiss somebody.

Her first kiss ended up happening at a party, and the “somebody” who wanted to kiss her was American. The British beauty jokingly made his nationality sound like a negative thing, and she suggested that her first disastrous kiss with that unnamed American man had a huge impact on her future love life.

“Led me on a terrible path I’m now stuck on,” the British beauty joked.

As reported by Popsugar, the American men Kate has been romantically linked to include her ex-husband Len Wiseman, comedian Matt Rife, and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

The nationality of the man who kissed Kate wasn’t the only thing about him that was a problem; his diet was also a major turnoff. She described herself as a “militant vegetarian” at the time, so she was mortified to discover that her kissing companion had just eaten a meat lover’s pizza. To make matters worse, she didn’t realize that so much moisture was involved in the act of swapping spit.

“I thought kissing was more of like a sort of dry experience, and, as it was happening, I realized, ‘Oh!’ There’s all that sort of wetty activity inside the other person’s mouth, with lots of bits of sausages in as well,” Kate recalled.

The experience was so traumatic for Kate that she called her mother and told her that she needed to leave the party.

“I said, ‘I need to go home now. I’ve had a horrible experience with some meat,'” Kate recalled telling her mom.

You can watch Kate Beckinsale share her hilarious anecdote about her meaty first kiss below.

