Texas Hottie Hope Beel Sizzles In Pink Cupped Bikini After a Tough Yoga Class

Hope Beel looked smoking hot in her latest bikini photo, which she posted to her Instagram account on Monday night.

In the snap, Hope donned a blush-pink bikini that showed off all of her gym-honed curves. The cupped top spotlighted the Texas native’s ample cleavage while also revealing her muscular arms.

She also rocked some matching bikini bottoms that did little to cover up her curvy hips and highlighted her long, lean legs, flat tummy, and toned abs.

The fitness guru wore her long, dark hair pushed back behind her head in damp strands and sported a full face of makeup. Hope’s glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and long lashes. She added to the application with pink eye shadow, matching blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering glow. The model even matched her lipstick to her bikini in the aesthetically pleasing photo.

Hope is seen leaning back on a gray couch as she accessorized her bikini with a chain and pendant around her neck. In the background of the shot some, wicker furniture is visible. The model told her fans in the caption that she took a yoga class that day and it was a “hard” one.

Hope’s 1.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the racy photo, clicking the like button more than 20,000 times while leaving over 200 comments in the span of just ten hours.

“Very sexy,” one of Hope’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow,” stated another fan.

“So hot,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“You are just incredible and amazing. I’m loving the work that you are doing, the way that you are reaching out to us is truly incredible but what is so much more special is this connection that you have us all over the world it’s the way that you are relating to us and to me that is a big deal others may think nothing of it, I have always loved following your journey and progress from day one and seeing how you have grown so much through it physically and mentally has been very special,” a fourth adoring fan said in a lengthy post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope showed off her bikini body over the weekend as well. She posted a racy bikini shot that featured her in the ocean rocking a colorful top with chain straps and a pair of skimpy orange bottoms that flaunted her curvy booty.

Hope’s fans also loved that snap, which has clocked more than 19,000 likes and 200 comments to date.