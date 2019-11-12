Rosanna Arkle Showcases Killer Figure Wearing Tiger-Print Bathing Suit In Beachside Video

Instagram sensation Rosanna Arkle put her incredible figure on display in a revealing bathing suit with her latest Instagram update.

The update was a video, and it showed the beauty in several different poses on the beach. She wore a tiger-print thong bathing suit with a low-cut neck and high-cut legs that left little to the imagination.

The video began with Rosanna walking along the beach with the ocean behind her. The camera captured her body from the knees up, giving her followers a nice look at her cleavage, hips and thighs as she ran one hand through her hair. Other scenes showed the beauty close up sitting on the sand as she pouted for the camera. The video also captured the model laying on her stomach showing off her perky derrière. Some shots showed the beauty close up. However, in all of the scenes, her smooth, bronze skin looked flawless.

The video was an ad for Bang energy drink, and many of she scenes showed Rosanna either posing with a can of the drink or sipping the beverage. One shot showed the model holding a can in front of the camera as a view of her voluptuous chest was in the background. Other clips showed the model in a black bikini taking a sip from the can. The clip ended with her holding a can close to the camera while sticking out her tongue and flashing a flirty smile.

Rosanna’s makeup looked flawless and included sculpted brows, dark eye shadow, contoured cheeks and a nude matte color on her lips. She wore her long hair straight throughout the video.

In the caption, Rosanna said the perfect summer setup included the beach and the drink. Her fans gushed over how sexy she looked in the update.

“Nothing wrong with that body,” one admirer wrote win a thumbs up emoji.

“Lord have mercy,” joked a second fan.

“What a beautiful hottie,” a third follower commented.

One admirer even told the stunner that she had him sold on the drink.

“Alright, you drive a tough bargain. I’m buying 3 cases of bang @rosannaarkle,” the follower said.

Rosanna is among several gorgeous Instagram influencers that promote Bang energy drinks. But not all of her posts are ads for the drink — other brands she models for include Fashion Nova and Andi Bagus. Her posts often show her modeling an array of outfits that include skimpy bikinis and sexy dresses.