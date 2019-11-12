Wendy Williams Says She Dodged A Bullet In Avoiding Whitney Houston & Robyn Crawford’s Planned Confrontation

Talk show host Wendy Williams says she dodged a bullet in avoiding a long-ago planned confrontation from late singer Whitney Houston and her longtime friend, Robyn Crawford, during a new episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

Crawford appeared on the talk show to promote her new memoir, titled A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston.

Reportedly, Crawford and Houston took issue with the familiar way Williams spoke about their relationship on the air, as if she had insider information on their lives. At this time, Williams was a popular radio DJ on the New York station WBLS.

According to Crawford, the plan was to confront Williams personally about her on-air statements.

“We were gonna… We didn’t know what you looked like and our plan was to go down to Hudson Street … and wait for you right outside,” Crawford said to Williams, as reported by People Magazine. “We weren’t gonna fight, we just wanted to see you face-to-face and have a chat.”

In response, Williams stated, “I’m frightened. Oh my gosh, I dodged that bullet.”

The talk show host defended herself to Crawford by remarking that although her relationship with Houston was kept a secret at that time, a lot of things Williams revealed on-air many years ago have since been revealed in Crawford’s memoir.

Houston and Crawford met as camp counselors in New Jersey when Houston was just 16 years old. Until the publication of her memoir, Crawford had never spoken publicly about her romantic relationship with Houston.

Crawford revealed personal details about Houston in her book, revealing the two had a physical relationship that ended when the then-fledgling singer signed with Arista Records for her first recording contract.

Houston and Crawford remained the closest of friends for the next 20 years.

Crawford ended her role as a confidante to the superstar after claims of an altercation between Crawford and Houston’s then-husband, Bobby Brown, which occurred at the end of her 1999 “My Love Is Your Love” world tour, reported People Magazine.

Williams had one personal and memorable encounter with Houston: an infamous radio interview she conducted with the singer in 2003, where Williams confronted her about rumors of drug use and money woes.

The Daily News reported that at the time, Houston vehemently denied the rumors. This led the “I Will Always Love You” singer to say to Williams during the interview, “If this were back in the day in Newark, I’d meet you outside.”

Crawford’s appearance on The Wendy Williams Show will air today.