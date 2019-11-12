Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In White Dress With Plunging Neckline

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore recently treated her 634,000 Instagram followers to another sizzling outfit update.

In the double Instagram update, Tarsha rocked a white mini dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her ample assets to perfection. The dress was form-fitting, and clung to every inch of her curves. The long sleeves covered up some skin, but the dress had a plunging v-neck neckline that dipped low to reveal a massive amount of cleavage.

The dress had a twist detail at the stomach that emphasized Tarsha’s petite waist, and the look skimmed over her curvaceous hips before ending just above mid-thigh. As if the length weren’t scandalous enough, the skirt of the dress also had a slit on one side that exposed even more of Tarsha’s toned thighs. The crisp white hue of the dress popped against Tarsha’s bronzed skin. Tarsha made sure to fill her followers in on the fact that the dress was from online retailer Fashion Nova, and tagged them in the caption.

The stunner from Australia had her hair down in a sleek sheet that reached her waist, and she finished off the outfit with some strappy heels and a neutral beige purse. Her makeup was done in neutral shades, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, and she posed on a grand staircase that was illuminated and stretched up behind her.

Tarsha also shared a second snap in the exact same location, this time where she was glancing away from the camera instead of staring straight at it with a seductive look on her face. She tucked one leg behind the other to flaunt her toned thighs even more in the second pose.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post quickly racked up over 11,000 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the smoking hot ensemble.

“Absolute stunner,” one follower said.

Another fan added “wonderful photos. You are so beautiful.”

“I can’t handle you girl” another said.

“Looking sexier than ever,” another fan commented.

The Australian bombshell shares plenty of outfit snaps with her eager followers, and lately she’s been loving the look of a little white dress. Just a few days ago, she shared a shot of herself lounging on a crisp white bed in another figure-hugging white mini dress. Though the style was very different than the dress in her latest Instagram update, both showed off her curves and bronzed glow.