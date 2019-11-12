‘The Bachelorette’ Star JoJo Fletcher Sizzles In A White Bikini In Mexico

JoJo shared a seriously hot bikini photo as she rocked a white two-piece with a little leopard-print.

Former The Bachelorette and The Bachelor star JoJo Fletcher showed off all her hard work in the gym when she slipped into a white bikini for a very sunny trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In the seriously gorgeous snap, JoJo posed on the side of what appeared to be a luxury yacht as she took in all the sights of The Arch Cabo San Lucas, which is a unique rock formation located in the southern part of the popular vacation destination.

The TV personality smiled from ear-to-ear for the picture, which showed her holding a light sunhat with a black ribbon on her head. She raised the other arm up and outward.

The gorgeous reality star had her long, highlighted brunette hair down and flowing in the wind as she posed on the boat and flashed some skin.

JoJo showed off her seriously toned torso in the plunging bikini top, but opted to keep things a little more covered on her bottom half by wrapping a long and bold leopard-print sarong around her waist.

However, she still gave followers just a peek at her lean legs as she stood against the boat’s railing. A stunning rock and blue ocean water could be seen behind her.

In the caption of the snap, which has received more than 136,000 likes, JoJo revealed that she was about to say bye-bye to Mexico as her vacation was coming to an end. However, she hinted that it probably wouldn’t be too long until she was back south of the border.

Fans weren’t shy about heaping praise on the TV personality in the comments section.

“This picture is so beautiful,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “What a BABE,” with a heart-eye emoji.

A third person told the star, “You are flawless Jojo. and the best bachelorette to ever exist.”

But it wasn’t just her fans who were left with their jaws on the floor after seeing JoJo’s latest bikini picture.

As reported by E! News, her fiancé and The Bachelorette Season 12 winner Jordan Rodgers also left an impressed comment on the photo as he joked that it was his new phone background.

He wrote, “(*Sets new background on phone…).”

The loved-up couple, who originally got engaged on the season finale of the show in 2016, got re-engaged back in August.

But the reality star wasn’t actually vacationing with her man in Cabo San Lucas. Instead, JoJo previously revealed that her time away was a girl’s trip with her friends, including fellow former The Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley and singer Hayley Kiyoko.