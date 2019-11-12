‘The Bachelorette’ Star JoJo Fletcher Sizzles In A White Bikini In Mexico

JoJo shared a seriously hot bikini photo as she rocked a white two-piece with a little leopard-print.

Former The Bachelorette and The Bachelor star JoJo Fletcher showed off all her hard work in the gym as she slipped into a white bikini for a very sunny trip to Mexico. The gorgeous reality star treated her 2.2 million Instagram followers to a look at herself in her two-piece in a new photo as she soaked up the sun in Cabo San Lucas.

In the seriously gorgeous snap, JoJo posed on the side of what appeared to be a luxury yacht as she took in all the sights of The Arch Cabo San Lucas, which is a unique rock formation located in the southern part of the popular vacation destination.

The TV personality smiled from ear-to-ear for the picture, which showed her as she held her light sunhat with a black ribbon on her head with one hand while putting her other arm up.

The gorgeous reality star had her long, highlighted brunette hair down and flowing in the wind as she posed on the boat and flashed some skin in her skimpy bikini look.

JoJo showed off her seriously toned torso in the plunging bikini top, but opted to keep things a little more covered on her bottom half by wrapping a long and bold leopard-print sarong around her waist.

However, she still gave followers just a peak at her lean legs as she leaned up against the boat’s railing with the stunning Mexican rock and the blue ocean water in view behind her.

In the caption of the snap, which has received more than 136,000 likes, JoJo revealed that she was about to say bye bye to Mexico as her vacation was coming to an end. However, she hinted that it probably wouldn’t be too long until she was back south of the border.

Fans weren’t shy about heaping the praise on the TV personality in the comments section.

“This picture is so beautiful,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “What a BABE” with a smiley face emoji with hearts for eyes.

A third person told the star, “You are flawless Jojo. and the best bachelorette to ever exist.”

But it wasn’t just her fans who were left with their jaws on the floor after seeing JoJo’s latest bikini picture.

As reported by E! News, her fiancé and The Bachelorette Season 12 winner Jordan Rodgers also left an impressed comment on the photo as he joked that it was his new phone background. He wrote, “(*Sets new background on phone…).”

The loved-up couple, who originally got engaged on the season finale of the show in 2016, got re-engaged back in August.

But the reality star wasn’t actually vacationing with her man in Cabo San Lucas. Instead, JoJo previously revealed that her time away was a girl’s trip with her friends, including her fellow former The Bachelor contestant Becca Tilley and singer Hayley Kiyoko.