Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Glam Look With Hair & Makeup Artists In Stunning Selfie

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to show a little love for her hair and makeup artists on Monday night when she shared a selfie with her glam squad.

In the snap, Jennifer wore a wore a thick, grey turtleneck sweater as she posed with two men on either side of her. They were in a room with a rack of clothes off to the side behind them. On her right, a man wearing a black tank top held a makeup brush close to her face looking as though he had just put the finishing touches on her face. To her left, another man wearing a green t-shirt held a few strands of her hair between his fingers. The men had serious looks on their faces as the celebrity snapped the photo.

Needless to say, Jennifer’s hair and makeup was on point. Her look featured expert contouring along her forehead, cheeks, chin and nose. She wore smoky eye shadow and eyeliner under her eyes with highlights under her dark brows. Her lashes were thick, and she donned a nude gloss on her lips as she gave the camera a sultry look. The beauty’s hair also looked amazing in the photo. Parted on one side with highlights in the front, it framed her face as it fell in loose waves around her shoulders.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer did not identify the men by name, but in the post’s caption, she recognized them for doing what they do.

Jennifer’s 105 million followers raved over how good she looked in the close-up snap.

“Girl you’re gonna break the internet,” joked on fan.

“You’re seriously the most stunning woman on this PLANET,” wrote another admirer with smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

Other followers commented on her glam squad.

“Love the support you show your team” one admirer wrote.

“I need them in my house every day!!” joked another fan.

While Jennifer gave her team credit for making her look fabulous, she has a natural beauty that seems to get better as she ages. The 50-year-old mother of two looks better than some women half her age. She recently showed how gorgeous she can look in nothing but a robe. That being said, the world knows that the fashion icon can rock a glam look like nobody else. In September, she shared a post in which she flaunted her beauty and her fabulous figure in a green Versace dress.