Why Kelly Clarkson Almost Didn’t Make ‘The Voice’ Live Show: ‘Last Minute Change!’

Kelly was almost M.I.A for 'The Voice's' first live show of the season after a backstage mishap.

The Voice Season 17 returned for its Live Playoffs round on November 11, but the NBC talent search was almost one coach down, as Kelly Clarkson revealed on Instagram. The singer took to Instagram stories ahead of the latest show to post two videos that featured her running through the backstage area, worried she might not make it to the set on time.

In the first clip, the “What Doesn’t Kill You (Stronger)” singer exited her trailer and then ran alongside her team as she held on the collar of her long, pink blazer dress. The star was most definitely in a hurry as she made her way past the trailer and sofas and admitted that she was running pretty late.

“Where are you going?” someone behind the camera asked the singer, to which she hastily replied as she looked pretty rushed and a little panicked, “We’re going to the Lives! We can’t be late at the Lives!”

Kelly then revealed as she ran in her heels that she’d had a “a last-minute costume change,” which had put her behind schedule.

“Almost didn’t make it!!” Kelly captioned the clip.

She then shared a second video that showed her big struggle to make it in time to be in her red spinning chair, as the show was set to go live just a few minutes later.

Clearly in a very big rush, Kelly headed out of the trailer area and quickly jumped into an awaiting car to take her to the set.

While she may not have been feeling so calm as she ran to her chair, there’s no doubting that the star was still looking uber glamorous, even in her rushed state.

The two short videos showed the mom of two channeling her inner rock chick. She stunned in a full-length bubble gum pink blazer dress that stretched all the way down to her ankles. Kelly showed off her slim waist with a belt that cinched her in at the middle and sported black pants and a black top underneath the bright ensemble.

Kelly paired the bright look with black boots featuring silver studs on the toes and had her blond hair away from her face in a rocker-style bouffant. She also opted for a fun makeup look, including colorful blue and purple eyeshadow on her lids.

Despite all the drama that happened before the show, fortunately, Kelly did make it to her chair on time to see her team — including Shane Q, Hello Sunday, Damali, Max Boyle, and Jake Hoot — perform live for America.

Kelly’s latest appearance on the NBC show comes shortly after fellow coach Blake Shelton admitted that he thinks she’s become such an integral part of the show that the competition couldn’t carry on without her.