Normani’s Long-Awaited Debut Album That Will Allow Her Fans To Get To Know ‘The Real’ Her

Normani has been creating buzz for some time as a solo artist and spoke to V Magazine about her long-awaited debut album which she feels will allow her fans to get to know the real version of her.

The “Dancing With A Stranger” hitmaker kickstarted her career as a member of Fifth Harmony. Since their hiatus, Normani has been creating her first album and has been teasing fans with single releases.

“I am definitely going to be prioritizing real-life experiences and making sure it’s my truth – me as a woman, right now,” she said.

“[It] will finally [allow] people to get to know the real me, the real Normani.”

Earlier this year, she released her first single to have no feature on the track, “Motivation.” Normani admitted that she had been “bottling up” that energy for some time as she wanted to unleash that side to her at the right time and surprise everyone.

“To the rest of the world, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, where has she been? What is this?’,” she expressed.

“For me, this is what I knew I’ve had within myself for such a long time,” the “Slow Down” songstress continued.

As soon as “Motivation” dropped, Normani became a hot topic and trended on social media. With the release of the song, she put out the music video at the same time which paid homage to iconic pop videos.

Despite getting a positive reaction, she described releasing the song as a “vulnerable” moment.

“Putting something out is a vulnerable moment because you give everybody the opportunity to pick apart something you’ve worked incredibly hard on.

According to Billboard, the single was a success reaching No. 33 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, making it her third top 40 single on the chart.

Normani’s upcoming LP hasn’t got a release date yet but is slated for an early release next year. With no album title or tracklisting revealed yet, it seems everything is staying under wraps for now.

She grew up listening to R&B singers such as Destiny’s Child, Ashanti, and Toni Braxton which could indicate the sound that she might incorporate with her debut.

In the meantime, she treated fans to a collaboration with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj for the new Charlie’s Angels soundtrack, “Bad to You.”

When Grande asked her to do the song with her, Normani said it was a no brainer. She described the track as a female anthem and a lot of “estrogen” on it.