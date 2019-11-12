Hilaria Baldwin In ‘Shock’ After Suffering Second Miscarriage This Year

Hilaria Baldwin revealed she is in “shock” after suffering a miscarriage at four months of pregnancy. The wife of actor Alec Baldwin shared the heartbreaking news via a message and video posted to Instagram.
In the clip, Hilaria is seen snuggling with her 6-year-old daughter Carmen, who is heard asking her mom about the new baby. When the mother of four remarked she was sad, Carmen kissed her to try and brighten her mood.
The co-host of the podcast Mom Brain and a contributor for The Today Show posted a lengthy message along with the aforementioned video, where she shared her feelings of sadness regarding her and Alec’s loss.
Hilaria revealed in the caption that she initially took the intimate video to send to her husband, but ultimately made the decision to share it with her followers as well.
Entertainment Tonight reported that after visiting her physician, Hilaria admitted on her Instagram story “Today didn’t go as planned. I’m very sad. Tonight is my last night with her … such a strange experience.”
We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all…but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask ❤️
It was this past September that Hilaria announced that she and Alec were expecting their fifth child by sharing a recording of a beating heart. The entertainment personality told her followers she was “happy” to hear the sound after losing a child to miscarriage earlier this year.
In October, she posted a sweet gender reveal video where she captured the excitement of her children learning they would be having a little sister.
Hilaria and Alec’s niece, model Hailey Baldwin, posted her sympathies for her aunt and uncle regarding their loss to Instagram, remarking in the comments section of the post, “I’m so sorry. Love you guys.”
Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez also shared thoughts, stating in Spanish, “Dios te bendiga,” which translated means “God bless you.”
Other fans shared their sympathies for the couple on Instagram.
One follower of the Baldwin family sent an inspirational message to Hilaria and Alec stating, “Your four babies have another guardian angel today. I’m so so sorry, Hilaria. Sending you and your family all my love.”
In April of this year, Hilaria confirmed she had miscarried a baby after the unborn child showed no signs of a heartbeat at its scan reported People Magazine.
Hilaria chose to speak out about her pregnancy loss on social media as a way to normalize miscarriage and attempt to remove the stigma from it. She also wanted to encourage others to keep talking about the struggles many couples often face in pregnancy.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies…and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth…because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family…My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
Hilaria, 35, and Alec Baldwin, 61, are parents to four children, Leonardo, Carmen, Rafael, and Romeo.
