Hilaria Baldwin In ‘Shock’ After Suffering Second Miscarriage This Year

She posted a video and message to her Instagram followers where she shared the news.

Hilaria Baldwin revealed she is in “shock” after suffering a miscarriage at four months of pregnancy. The wife of actor Alec Baldwin shared the heartbreaking news via a message and video posted to Instagram.

In the clip, Hilaria is seen snuggling with her 6-year-old daughter Carmen, who is heard asking her mom about the new baby. When the mother of four remarked she was sad, Carmen kissed her to try and brighten her mood.

The co-host of the podcast Mom Brain and a contributor for The Today Show posted a lengthy message along with the aforementioned video, where she shared her feelings of sadness regarding her and Alec’s loss.

Hilaria revealed in the caption that she initially took the intimate video to send to her husband, but ultimately made the decision to share it with her followers as well.

Entertainment Tonight reported that after visiting her physician, Hilaria admitted on her Instagram story “Today didn’t go as planned. I’m very sad. Tonight is my last night with her … such a strange experience.”

It was this past September that Hilaria announced that she and Alec were expecting their fifth child by sharing a recording of a beating heart. The entertainment personality told her followers she was “happy” to hear the sound after losing a child to miscarriage earlier this year.

In October, she posted a sweet gender reveal video where she captured the excitement of her children learning they would be having a little sister.

Hilaria and Alec’s niece, model Hailey Baldwin, posted her sympathies for her aunt and uncle regarding their loss to Instagram, remarking in the comments section of the post, “I’m so sorry. Love you guys.”

Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez also shared thoughts, stating in Spanish, “Dios te bendiga,” which translated means “God bless you.”

Other fans shared their sympathies for the couple on Instagram.

One follower of the Baldwin family sent an inspirational message to Hilaria and Alec stating, “Your four babies have another guardian angel today. I’m so so sorry, Hilaria. Sending you and your family all my love.”

Loading...

In April of this year, Hilaria confirmed she had miscarried a baby after the unborn child showed no signs of a heartbeat at its scan reported People Magazine.

Hilaria chose to speak out about her pregnancy loss on social media as a way to normalize miscarriage and attempt to remove the stigma from it. She also wanted to encourage others to keep talking about the struggles many couples often face in pregnancy.

Hilaria, 35, and Alec Baldwin, 61, are parents to four children, Leonardo, Carmen, Rafael, and Romeo.