Carrie Underwood Cries Talking About Miranda Lambert: ‘I’m Kind Of Emotional’

Carrie got choked up about Miranda, shortly after Miranda teared up over Carrie.

Carrie Underwood got choked up as she spoke about fellow country female Miranda Lambert this week. The singer became visibly emotional during a recent interview after she was asked about the “Little Red Wagon” singer’s very public support of her to take home the Entertainer of the Year Award at the 2019 CMA Awards, which will take place on November 13.

Back in October, Miranda posted a photo of the talented twosome to her Instagram account. In the caption, she wrote a very lengthy message that explained why she planned to vote for Carrie over her fellow Entertainer of the Year nominees, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, and Eric Church.

She then doubled down on that support in a radio interview earlier this month, and even got visibly emotional as she once again recounted why she was supporting her “Somethin’ Bad” collaborator.

Carrie was asked about Miranda’s very public display of love during a recent appearance on The Ty Bentli Show, where she heard the audio from her friend’s emotional radio interview for the very first time. The “Drinking Alone” singer returned the favor and got noticeably teary eyed.

“It’s really cool. She’s always been just super supportive and super sweet,” Carrie said of Miranda as she looked towards the ground, per Nash Country Daily.

“First, I’m kind of emotional,” Carrie then said as tears began to form in her eyes.

“It’s a nomination for all of us. It would definitely be not just a win for all of the things that we’ve been doing, all that stuff that [Miranda] mentioned that I’m so lucky and blessed enough to do, but you know, you watch other women in this industry do the same thing, you know, it’s… I don’t know what I’m trying to say.”

The mom of two then went on to share some praise for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” tour mates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June in the interview. She brought both all-female acts out on the road with her as her support acts.

Carrie spoke out about how hard they all worked and how, if she won the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMA Awards for the first time this week, it would be a big win not just for her but for all females in country music.

“We all understand—we’re the only ones that can understand because we’re women in this business. They don’t know what it’s like to be us,” she said.

Loading...

The superstar added, “We lift each other up. We support each other. Miranda didn’t have to say any of that stuff.”

Carrie first shared her reaction to Miranda’s sweet social media gush last week. She spoke about the star’s heartfelt words for the first time in another interview and confirmed that she reached out to her immediately to give her thanks after seeing the Instagram post.

The “Before He Cheats” singer will co-host the 2019 CMA Awards alongside Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. She’s also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the award show, where she’ll go up against Miranda, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, and Kacey Musgraves.