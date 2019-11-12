Selena Gomez Wants Others To Cut Down On Their Social Media Use

Selena Gomez opened up about how she feels about the world of social media and why she thinks others should cut down on how much they are on it, per Music News.

The “Good For You” hitmaker took a break from Instagram last September but has returned to the platform. Since making a comeback, she admits that she doesn’t pay much attention to what other people are posting as she is happy living her life at the moment instead of being fixated on what others are doing.

“I’m very happy with living my life and being present. Because that’s it. Similar to me posting a photo and walking away; for me that’s it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don’t need to see it; I participated; I felt wonderful and that’s where the extent of it is. I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say,” the “Hands To Myself” songstress said.

Gomez wants others to do the same as she feels that people’s amazing characters are being tarnished by an image they are trying to chase instead of them just being themselves.

“They’re wanting to be a completely different person, but that’s not what’s inside of them,” Selena continued.

She admits that she used to look at other people’s pages and fall into old habits before taking a break.

At one point, Gomez was the most followed celebrity on Instagram. According to Elle, soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo took her off the top spot.

It’s unlikely that Selena was ever phased by the news as she still has a whopping 160 million followers.

This isn’t the first time she has spoken about how she doesn’t think social media is great for her generation. At a press conference for her movie, The Dead Don’t Die, at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, she described the platforms as dangerous, per The Inquisitr.

“It does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and boys are,” the “Look At Her Now” chart-topper expressed.

Loading...

She mentioned that she is intentional with her posting and doesn’t upload pointless pictures.

Since making her comeback to the world of music, Gomez has been sharing a lot of content relating to that. She celebrated that her latest single, “Lose You To Love Me,” became her first No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

In a more recent Instagram post, she used her platform to let her followers know the importance of voting and that was honored to be a part of Michelle Obama’s voting squad.