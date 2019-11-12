Gwen Stefani & Pink Posing Together At PCA’s Sends Fans Into Meltdown

Over the weekend, the E! People’s Choice Awards took place and two music icons that turned up were Gwen Stefani and Pink. The duo posed together at the event and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

On Stefani’s Instagram account, she shared an image of the two together at the ceremony with her 9.2 million followers. She uploaded the picture in black-and-white and captioned the post with compliments about the “Raise Your Glass” chart-topper. Gwen described Pink as smart, talented, and inspiring while she hashtagged the photo with “TotalRadGirl,” and “LoveHer.”

They appeared to be very happy to be in each other’s company and smiled directly at the camera.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 285 comments from fans that adore them.

“Both of you are such beautiful inspiring women who stay true to yourselves. Thank you!!” one user wrote.

“This is my favorite picture. Yes, my two favorite women. Thank you for being who you are. The impact both of your music had on me you will never know,” another shared.

“Music royalty right here!!!” a third fan remarked.

“my FAVE ICONS OMG. One of a kind! Love you both,” a fourth follower commented.

On the night, Pink wore a black blazer with a sheer garment underneath, paired with a black bra. She accessorized herself with small dangling down earrings and rocked her signature short quiffed hair.

Stefani wore a Vera Wang design which consisted of a white gown that had a long train at the back. The front was super short and displayed her fishnet tights and thigh-high boots. She applied a glossy lip and accessorized herself with long black velvet gloves and a small silver necklace. She sported her blond locks down and wavy.

Gwen was honored with the Fashion Icon award which was first given to Victoria Beckham last year. In her speech, she said she would give the trophy to her 11-year-old son, Zuma, and expressed her love to her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, who was in the audience.

“I’m going to give this to Zuma anyway, I love you guys,” the “4 in the Morning” songstress stated.

Pink, on the other hand, took home the People’s Champion award and shared a powerful speech about encouraging others to help one another.

Her husband, Carey Hart, and two children, Willow and Jameson, were in the audience watching their mom.

“Get together with your friends and change the f**king world!” she ended her two-minute speech with.

Pink was applauded for her forceful words and thanked the audience.