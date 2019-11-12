WWE Rumors: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Requests Release, But Company Reportedly Won’t Grant It

Veteran WWE superstar Sin Cara announced this week that he has asked for his release, just weeks after figuring in his first televised storyline of the year. However, it appears that WWE has no plans of granting the request of the Monday Night Raw lower-carder.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Sin Cara took to Twitter on Monday, sharing a statement in Spanish that explained why he is asking WWE to release him. Translating the statement in part, the publication wrote that the 42-year-old wrestler made his decision after taking his family and his future in the industry into consideration. He added that while he is thankful to the company for the opportunities he has received through the years, he does not believe that he will be given a chance to move up the card.

Sin Cara also offered his heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported him during his time in WWE, also quoting a Bible verse near the end of his statement. He did not, however, specify whether or not the promotion had granted his release request.

Later on in the day, WrestlingNews.co published a new update on Sin Cara’s situation, writing that per PWInsider, the wrestler will be sent home from WWE’s ongoing European tour, thus keeping him off next week’s episode of Raw in Boston. The publication also cited its own sources, backing up PWInsider‘s report that the company will not be granting Sin Cara’s request to be let go from his contract, which is supposedly set to expire in the spring of 2022.

Sin Cara has requested his release from WWE; says he is “not valued as an athlete or talent” Where should be sign? ???? pic.twitter.com/tU4GBlxF7H — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 11, 2019

Loading...

While Sin Cara is not the only WWE superstar who has recently gone public with his release request — Mike Kanellis issued a similar statement last month — WrestlingNews.co pointed out that the promotion is trying its best to prevent wrestlers from signing with rival company All Elite Wrestling. As noted, it would reportedly take a “very unique circumstance” for WWE to release superstars with a substantial amount of time remaining on their contracts.

The aforementioned developments came shortly after Sin Cara, following more than a year of limited exposure on television, was drafted by Monday Night Raw and paired with main roster newcomer Carolina as they feuded against the duo of Andrade and Zelina Vega. Recent reports, however, suggested that Carolina was sent back to NXT for additional training, despite putting on a solid performance as she and Sin Cara lost to Andrade and Vega in a mixed tag match.

Furthermore, Sin Cara lost a quick match to Drew McIntyre on this week’s episode of Raw, which was taped on Friday in Manchester, England, according to Cageside Seats.