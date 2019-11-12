‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Fans Of The Comic Books Believe Eugene Just Made Contact With The Commonwealth

In the comic books on which 'The Walking Dead' is based, Eugene makes contact via radio with a member of the Commonwealth.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Bonds”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

In the latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Dr. Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) managed to make radio contact with a stranger. This person, a woman, was hesitant to divulge identifying details and requested that Eugene refrain as well. However, over the course of the episode, Eugene finally gave up his name to her.

While fans of the TV series are wondering who the woman could be, fans of the comic book series have a fair idea, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the comics, a scene similar to the one seen in the latest episode of The Walking Dead was shown. Eugene makes contact with a woman and they spend a good deal of time getting to know each other before personal details are exchanged. At this point, the woman reveals her name to be Stephanie and that she is a member of a technologically advanced community called the Commonwealth.

Already, there have been signs pointing in the direction of the Commonwealth. Previously, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) made contact with a woman called Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) who boasted of having the technology to kickstart communities. Presently, Maggie is with Georgie but is expected to return in Season 11.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

In addition, a recent announcement saw Paola Lazaro get cast as a character named Juanita Sanchez, also known as “Princess” or the “Princess of Pittsburgh.” This character is a lone survivor of the apocalypse who is met while Eugene’s group is on their way to meet with the Commonwealth, so this is a pretty good indicator of where the current storyline is going for Eugene. However, AMC has previously been known to switch up storylines between the comics and their TV series so the potential is always there that Princess will not have anything at all to do with the Commonwealth storyline.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, McDermitt has already stated that the person on the radio was voiced by Margo Bingham but has not yet revealed the actual name of the character. This means that viewers will have to tune into further episodes in order to find out more about this new character.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 17. Episode 7 is titled “Open Your Eyes.”