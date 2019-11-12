Kim Kardashian Hired A Team Of Therapists To Monitor Kanye West’s Mental State

As Kanye West prepares to go on tour, Kim Kardashian is taking every precaution to ensure he remains mentally stable.

Kanye West is in the process of preparing to go on tour for his new album, Jesus is King. His wife, Kim Kardashian, is reportedly taking every precaution to ensure that West’s remains mentally stable throughout the tour and that he doesn’t overwork himself. Thus she has hired a team of therapists that will be coming along for the tour to monitor the rapper’s mental state and provide assistance if necessary, according to OK!

According to inside sources, Kardashian is concerned about the pressure West will face throughout the tour. Her worries are based upon an incident that occurred during her husband’s 2016 Saint Pablo tour. West over exerted himself and began cancelling one show after another, to the disappointment of fans. He was eventually hospitalized for exhaustion and was reportedly dealing with bipolar episodes.

A source close to the family claims that West is not aware of the team of therapists that his wife hired, but that they will be keeping an eye on him secretly.

“Kanye will be watched, even if he doesn’t know about it. He says he’s fine and doesn’t need help but Kim’s nervous so she’s making sure he’s under a watchful eye — or 5. They’ll report to her and if there’s any warning signs she’ll essentially send them in.”

The source went on to say that West would likely not be very happy if he knew what Kardashian was doing behind the scenes to help ensure his mental health remains stable.

“Kanye would be fuming if Kim told him what she’s done but she couldn’t care less. She doesn’t want him losing his mind and she’ll do anything she can to ensure it doesn’t happen.”

Kardashian was cautious about West going on tour so soon from the beginning and actually preferred that he focus on his mental and physical well being. While she has been strongly supportive of his new music, her priority is making sure he is taking care of himself, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Loading...

It was just last year that West revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He’s been known to be fairly unpredictable, at times making bizarre public statements about politics, religion and fellow celebrities. It’s because of these outbursts that the rapper’s sanity has been questioned in the past.

In a recent interview, Kardashian talked about West’s current mental health and explained that they are becoming more equipped to handle his bipolar episodes.

“It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them,” she said.