Alex Trebek Gets Choked Up During Final Jeopardy Thanks To Contestant’s Heartwarming Message

Alex Trebek was in for a heartwarming surprise during Monday night’s episode of Jeopardy thanks to contestant Dhruv Gaur. During the Final Jeopardy segment, Gaur wrote “What is We [Heart] You Alex!” as his answer, causing Trebek to become audibly emotional when he read the words.

“That’s very kind. Thank you,” he said. The veteran host of the trivia competition show also seemed to be holding back tears when he announced Gaur’s final total.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share the clip and several expressed that it made them cry.

“Alex Trebek getting choked up during Final Jeopardy today messed me all the way up,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Alex Trebek getting choked up at a heartfelt final jeopardy answer. The instant welling up of tears and emotion no viewer expected to have tonight. What a moment,” another tweeted.

“I just choked up. I love Alex Trebek too! I grew up with him on my TV every night after dinner. Bless him. He is loved and we are rooting for him,” a third added.

“Alex Trebek is one of the kindest classiest gentlemen out there. I love you Alex and I’m doing the ugly cry watching this,” a fourth gushed.

The outpour of emotion led the hashtag “We Love You Alex” to trend on the social media platform on Monday.

So, even though Dhruv Gaur lost the “Tournament of Champions” episode, he’ll likely be remembered by fans for some time to come for sharing that kind message with the show’s beloved host.

The eventual winner of the episode, Alex Jacob, tweeted the clip as well, claiming that the show made a “mistake” during Final Jeopardy because Gaur’s answer was right.

Gaur’s answer during Final Jeopardy was likely inspired by Trebek’s previous admission that he is currently battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. As The Inquisitr reported, he first revealed the news in March and confirmed that he would be undergoing treatment. Fans welcomed a subsequent update from Trebek when he announced that his initial round of chemotherapy had gone well. However, he later admitted that his doctors had recommended the resumption of chemotherapy.

Alex has also said that the side-effects of chemo may force him to permanently step away from the hosting gig he’s had since 1984. Among other complications, the treatment causes mouth sores, which he says undermines the clarity of his pronunciation, a quality that’s essential for the work that he does.