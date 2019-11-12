‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Dante Is Making Everyone Sick In Alexandria

The new 'Walking Dead' theory sees Dante working as a spy for the Whisperers.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Bonds”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, characters in the latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead are getting sick. While many viewers suspect that the dam of walkers being built by the Whisperers is the culprit for the illness sweeping through Alexandria, there are others who believe the illness is coming from within.

According to Bustle, Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) could be responsible for the outbreak in Alexandria that sees those affected presenting with fever and nausea. Ever since Dante first appeared in Season 10, many viewers have been skeptical about the character.

In fact, there is already a theory out there that sees Dante acting as a spy for the Whisperers and infiltrating Alexandria in order to find out more information about the communities for the Whisperers’ leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton). As a result of this, it isn’t such a long stretch to place Dante at the helm of the outbreak currently occurring in Alexandria.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Dante is currently working alongside Siddiq (Avi Nash) as a medical professional. From what is currently known about the illness, it started slowly before raging its way through a large number of Alexandrians. In Episode 6, Dante was happy to take over dealing with patients presenting themselves at the infirmary. This was in order to let Siddiq deal with issues he has been having in relation to his abduction by the Whisperers in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Loading...

Previously, Dante had spoken to Siddiq about PTSD and the medic has since started to cope better with the fact that he was the sole survivor of the kidnapping. As a result of this, many fans have pointed to the fact that Dante always seems to be on hand in order to help out and take over as a means to cover up what he is really doing, which is making people sick.

While there has been no official word as to whether or not Dante is responsible for the sickness affecting those in Alexandria, showrunner Angela Kang previously told Entertainment Weekly that the character will “play an important role in the story in Alexandria.” As to how that will play out remains to be seen, and viewers will just have to tune into further episodes in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 17. Episode 7 is titled “Open Your Eyes.”