‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Up-Close Shot With Beloved Pomeranian

Yanet Garcia was caught showing off her flawless face to fans in another gorgeous social media share. As those who follow Garcia on social media know, the brunette beauty has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by fans for very obvious reasons. While Yanet is most well-known for showing off her amazing figure to fans in a wide range of sexy outfits, she has also regularly proven that her face is just as gorgeous.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her 12 million fans, Yanet sizzled in a black-and-white shot. In the stunning new photo, the model appeared front and center, looking like she was the mastermind behind the image, holding her hands in front of her face and snapping a selfie. The brunette beauty wore her long, dark locks down and slightly curled for the occasion while also rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte red lipstick.

Garcia’s figure was not on display in the shot since she was snapped while sitting down. However, she appeared to be wearing a black shirt or dress for the photo op. Also in the photo was Yanet’s beloved Pomeranian pooch named Mamacita. In the caption of the image, Garcia simply put an emoji to express her mood.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned Garcia a ton of attention from her loyal Instagram fans, racking up over 49,000 likes, as well as 190-plus comments within just a few short hours of being posted. While most fans took to the photo to let Yanet know she looks stunning, countless others flooded the comments section with emoji.

“OMG, you are the most perfect person that I have ever seen,” one follower raved.

“You bad and you know it,” another Instagram user gushed, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“WOW QUEEN,” a third admirer wrote while including a series of red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Love this picture of you,” a fourth social media user chimed in.

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Yanet has been flooding her account with a number of photos in recent weeks and in one of her more revealing social media shares, the stunner showed off her killer figure while clad in a pair of yoga pants and a crop top. That shot amassed over 262,000 likes and more than 700 comments since it was posted.