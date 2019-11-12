‘The Walking Dead’: Emily Kinney Discusses Her Song Being Used In Season 10 And Whether Or Not Beta Sang It

Episode 4 of 'The Walking Dead' featured a song written by Emily Kinney and, potentially, sung by Beta.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “What It Always Is”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 5 of AMC’s The Walking Dead contained an Easter egg that linked a song back to a previous cast member, Emily Kinney. The actor, who is also a singer and songwriter, recently spoke out about this Easter egg, according to Comic Book.

After Episode 5 aired, it was revealed that the song which Magna (Nadia Hilker) was listening to was actually penned by Kinney, who used to play Beth Greene. However, the song was sung onscreen by a man and viewers who have previously linked Beta (Ryan Hurst) to being a country singer prior to the zombie apocalypse have been wondering if he was the one singing the song.

While Kinney initially confirmed that “The Turtle and the Monkey” was her song, she has since spoken out about how the song was selected by AMC for the TV series and whether or not it is in some way connected to Beta.

Jace Downs / AMC

“They were like, ‘We’re looking for country songs for The Walking Dead.’ So I sent it over, and then I didn’t hear anything for a few months, but then, sure enough, it came back around,” Kinney told the Talk Dead to Me podcast, via YouTube.

“And the showrunner reached out to me — Angela [Kang], who I obviously knew really well from working on the show — and it came back around and sure enough, they wanted to use it. I think that’s pretty much all I can say. Basically, they needed a country song to use.”

Viewers have already been trying to work out the identity of Beta after part of his backstory was revealed earlier in Season 10. Taking into consideration his storyline in the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based, it seems likely that Beta will have some sort of celebrity status attached to him.

While Beta is a famous basketball player in the comics, in the TV series, there have already been hints on both The Walking Dead and its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, that he is actually a country singer. However, viewers will have to tune into further episodes in order to find out more about Beta’s true identity.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 17. Episode 7 is titled “Open Your Eyes.”