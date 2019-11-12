Bethenny Frankel Flaunts Sculpted Abs In Pink Bra & Tight, Fruit-Print Leggings

Bethenny Frankel delighted fans earlier today while rocking a sexy piece from her fashion line. The Skinnygirl founder recently launched another branch of her wildly popular line with a clothing collection. In recent weeks, the mother of one has been showing off different pieces from the line on her Instagram page, and fans have been going absolutely wild over it. In the most recent post that was shared on her page, the black-haired beauty flaunted her killer figure while promoting her brand.

In the first photo in the series of two, the Skinnygirl founder can be seen standing front and center with a red popsicle in her hand. The former Real Housewives of New York star was all smiles for the photo op, wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly messy and covering the majority of her face with a large pair of pink sunglasses. For the occasion, the 49-year-old appeared to be wearing minimal makeup with just a hint of pink lipstick.

Frankel’s amazing figure was on display for the camera as she rocked a bright pink sports bra that showcased her toned arms and taut tummy. The reality star paired the look with powder blue leggings that featured a lemon and strawberry pattern on them, making for an incredibly colorful outfit. Bethenny also rocked purple nails and a number of bracelets, as well as a watch, to complete her look. In the second photo in the series, the stunner rocked the same sexy outfit, only this time she posed in a different fashion.

In the caption of the image, Frankel mentions to fans that she brought her daughter Brynn to the Bahamas to celebrate her birthday and recognize the survivors of Hurricane Dorian. Since the shot went live on her page, it’s garnered a ton of attention for the businesswoman with over 16,000 likes and well over 150 comments. Most fans took to the photo to gush over Frankel’s killer figure while countless others commented to let her know that they were jealous of her vacation. A few more simply chimed in to let her know that they want to purchase a piece from her clothing line.

Loading...

“Yes!!! Just got 2 pairs of the jeans…. LOVE,” one of Frankel’s fans commented on the photo.

“Toned, tanned, fit and ready,” a second social media user wrote with a series of flame emoji.

“So rare to see someone so beautiful on the outside be as stunning on the inside,” another Instagrammer gushed.