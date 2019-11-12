Jimmy Carter Hospitalized, Set To Undergo Procedure To Relieve Pressure On His Brain

President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a press release from the Carter Center. Carter is set to undergo a procedure on Tuesday morning that will relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure is said to be caused by bleeding that resulted from recent falls.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” the press release reads. Last month, Carter was taken to the hospital two separate times after falling at his home. At the beginning of the month, Carter fell at home and suffered a black eye. He also cut his forehead and needed 14 stitches above just above his brow, according to Fox News. Two weeks later, the 95-year-old was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation after another fall at his home.

Carter was previously diagnosed with metastatic melanoma, which is defined as skin cancer that spread throughout his body, including his brain and liver. He underwent immunotherapy and radiation, and a few months later was pleased to report that his scans were clean.

Earlier this year, Jimmy Carter became the oldest living president. He served as commander in chief for one term, from 1977 to 1981.