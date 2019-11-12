Jimmy Carter Hospitalized, Set To Undergo Procedure To Relieve Pressure On His Brain

President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, according to a press release from the Carter Center. Carter is set to undergo a procedure on Tuesday morning that will relieve pressure on his brain. The pressure is said to be caused by bleeding that resulted from recent falls.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” the press release reads. Last month, Carter was taken to the hospital two separate times after falling at his home in Plains, Georgia. At the beginning of the month, Carter fell at home and suffered a black eye. He also cut his forehead and needed 14 stitches above just above his brow, according to Fox News. Two weeks later, the 95-year-old was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation after another fall at his home. According to a press release, he suffered a minor pelvic fracture. He was released from the hospital a few days later and was said to be recuperating at home.

President Carter has had a tough year. His last fall, in May, left him with a broken hip.

“While leaving to go turkey hunting this morning, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia. He is recovering comfortably from surgery to repair a broken hip at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia. His surgeon stated that the surgery was successful. His wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” a press release posted at the time read.

He took the time he needed to recover and was back on his feet shortly thereafter.

A few years ago, Carter was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma, which is defined as skin cancer that spread throughout the body. Cancer cells were found in Carter’s brain and liver. He underwent immunotherapy and radiation and, a few months later, he was pleased to report that his scans were clean. Carter has a long family history of cancer, including all three of his siblings and both of his parents as well.

Earlier this year, Jimmy Carter became the oldest living president. In 2017, Carter, at 92, became the oldest living president to attend an inauguration. At the same time, he became the first to live to see the 40th anniversary of his own inauguration. He served as commander in chief for one term, from 1977 to 1981. He married his wife, Rosalynn, in 1946. Last month, the couple became the longest-married presidential couple in history.