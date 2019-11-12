UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Purple: ‘Just Getting Started’ For Her Birthday

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a gorgeous purple top, and the ensemble thrilled her followers on the popular social media platform.

In the picture, Celeste gazed soulfully into the camera. She wore a light purple top with purple polka dots that laced across her chest. The sexy look barely contained the octagon girl’s ample cleavage, and her followers got a peek through the laces. Celeste wore her brunette locks in gentle ringlets, which she pulled over one shoulder. On her face, the model wore dark pink lipstick on her lips, bronzer and highlighter on her cheeks, and metallic peach eyeshadow on her eyes, which she finished with brown eyeliner and black mascara. Medium-sized gold hoop earrings finished off the look.

The caption noted that Celeste had a long day, but she also said she is just getting started, which may mean she had more plans for her Monday evening, which is the eve of her birthday. On November 12, Celeste turns 35-years-old, and it looks like she plans to ring in her personal new year in style. Her Instagram followers quickly chimed in to wish her well for her birthday with more than 9,200 hitting the “like” button in the first hour after the post went live. Plus, hundreds also took the time to leave her a positive message ahead of the big day.

“Happy Birthday to you and enjoy your day tomorrow. Cheers #alllove #youdabest #birthdayweek,” wrote one follower who also included a champagne glasses clinking emoji.

“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear @ariannyceleste. Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday, Arianny. May all your dreams come true on your very special day, and have fun with it with all of your loved ones on the day you were born. Many happy returns, and may God bless you with a wonderful time of the year. Blessed Be love Brian,” another follower wrote.

Others commented on Celeste’s fire outfit for her pre-birthday celebrations.

“Purple…my favorite color! You look amazing, and I like your hair,” gushed a fan of the UFC octagon girl.

“You’re forever incomparably beautiful. Queen. #mywomancrushforever,” another replied.

The Inquisitr previously reported that over the weekend, Celeste looked stylish in a matching animal print lace front sports bra and workout leggings at the gym. The model is undoubtedly enjoying tops that feature strategic laces in the chest area, and her followers also appreciate the stylish looks.