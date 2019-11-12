Nina Dobrev Is Rushed To Hospital After Going Into Anaphylactic Shock

Julianne Hough posted a late-night Instagram story on Sunday that sent Nina Dobrev‘s legion of fans into a panic. Hough shared video footage of her visiting Dobrev in the emergency room. Due to fan feedback, Dobrev took to her own Instagram earlier to ensure her 18.8 million followers that she’s okay, and there’s nothing to worry about.

Hough’s initial video didn’t reveal the name of who she was visiting. However, intuitive fans figured out that the actress was at the hospital to make sure her best friend was okay. Hough followed up on her story with a new photo addition earlier today. It shows Dobrev in her hospital bed with several healing crystals on top of her blanket. Hough playfully added a pair of sticker sunglasses over her friend’s face.

“Haha most of you guessed immediately! Ohhhhhh @nina Mama J’s got you… crystals and all,” Hough captioned the picture. She added several yellow heart emoji for effect.

Still, despite Hough’s confirmation, she never explicitly stated why her long-time pal wound up in the E.R. in the first place. Fans continued to wonder what was happening and hoped for The Vampire Diaries star to make a speedy recovery.

“Everything will be fine, everything has to be fine. Please take care, I care about you, I love you,” said one fan on Twitter.

Another user added, “Oww seeing how full of energy and athletic she always is, I never thought she’s get this sick.. ever…. get well soon.”

To ease her fans’ worries, Dobrev finally shared an Instagram story herself after spending the night at Cedars-Sinai Medical Hospital.

“A lot of people have expressed concern after seeing Julianne’s story. I’m okay,” the actress stated in a simple text Instagram story.

She followed up by posting photos of herself in an oxygen mask with red and swollen eyes. Despite her sickly appearance, Dobrev remained in good spirits. She further clarified that this isn’t the first time her bad allergies have sent her into anaphylactic shock, which looks to be what happened in this case.

“But Jules was with me and the doctors at Cedars were AMAZING so back at home now, and I’m OK. Appreciate your thoughts, I’m fine, and I’ll be fine! Xo,” Nina wrote.

Loading...

Neither Dobrev nor Hough has disclosed exactly what led to the actress’s collapse. We don’t yet know what caused her allergic reaction.

Dobrev has had a rough year medically. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram supported by crutches over the summer.