Carrie Underwood Looks Picture Perfect In Leggings And Oversized Cardigan As She Prepares To Host CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood is looking both comfortable and chic in her latest Instagram photo. In the shared snapshot, the country music superstar is rocking leggings and an oversized cardigan as she poses backstage at the 2019 CMA Awards rehearsals. Although she’s dressed casually, Carrie looks camera ready with her blond hair down in loose curls and her smile radiant under the light of the neon sign above her.

The leggings are from the singer’s athleisure line CALIA by Carrie. Whilst she didn’t reveal the name of the design in the caption. It looks like she’s wearing the brand’s Essential High Rise 7/8 Leggings in a cheetah print. The leggings retail for $70 on the company’s website and are also available in blue.

In the comments, fans shared their excitement about the “All-American Girl” singer hosting the CMA’s.

“Omg, I can’t wait,” one fan wrote. “I have been watching the CMA’s since I was 5.”

“Can’t wait to witness all the girl power!!!!” another added, a likely reference to the fact that the awards ceremony will be hosted by an all-female team that includes Carrie, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire.

Others took the opportunity to shower Carrie with effusive praise for her physical beauty.

“Beyond beautiful,” another Instagram user commented before adding a string of fire emoji. “Your hair looks amazing.”

“Thank you for your sweet smile and for being you. You bring so much joy into people’s hearts and souls,” a fourth commenter gushed.

Carrie’s most recent post is the latest in a string of Instagram photos in which are dedicated to promoting The CMA Awards. As a post from three days ago reveals, she appeared on Good Morning America in an elegant black outfit and teased what viewers can expect from her and the other hosts when the show airs. As The Inquistr reported, Carrie hinted that their fashion and hairstyles will be memorable.

“Between me, and Reba and Dolly, can you imagine the changes and the fringe and the rhinestones and the hair?” she said. “It’ll be amazing.”

But those rehearsals that Carrie was pictured at may not have just been focused on her hosting duties. As Radio.com notes she’ll also be performing a song from her Cry Pretty album on the night.

“I’m doing a song called ‘Drinking Alone’ and it’s one of my favorites off of the ‘Cry Pretty’ album,” she said.

“We just had such a great fan response having it on tour. People always wanted it as a single so we said, ‘okay.'”

The 2019 CMA Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on November 13, 2019, at 8 p.m. EST.