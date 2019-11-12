Alexis Ren Rocks A Revealing Red Dress While Posing On A Sofa

Alexis Ren shared a new set of Instagram photos with her fans today, and it was all about her red dress. The eye-catching ensemble featured a revealing top portion with thin halter-style straps, while the top was made up of just two pieces of fabric that covered her chest but allowed her to flash some cleavage. The dress somehow stayed on Alexis, even though there weren’t additional fabric pieces that tied the top part to the rest of the dress. She wore her hair slicked back into a low ponytail and accessorized simply with a small, triangular pendant. The model also rocked small hoop earrings as she posed indoors on a light-colored sofa.

The first two photos showed Alexis posing on the sofa, which appeared to be white or light yellow. She sat up in the first shot, placing her hands beside her. She glanced at the camera with a slight smile on her face and her lips closed. A second photo showed the model playing with her hair as she glanced to her right.

The third photo was a close-up photo of the model, as she placed her left hand below her chin. She held up her other hand, showing off a small band on her ring finger. Alexis parted her lips slightly while the light drenched the left side of her face.

The final image showed the stunner sitting on the ground as she leaned her elbows onto a piece of furniture. She placed both of her hands on her cheeks and looked into the distance to her right.

Fans left tons of sweet compliments for Alexis in the comments section.

“You are such an amazing person and so unbelievably beautiful,” gushed a follower.

“You’re forever endlessly beautiful @alexisren.. Queen..,” expressed a fan.

“Wow, you’re incredibly lovely, hot, stunning, & beautiful! You also look very lovely & beautiful in red!” exclaimed an admirer.

“You have helped me so much by showing us your journey to finding self confidence. I have an eating disorder and you inspire me,” wrote a follower, referring to Alexis’ openness with discussing her prior disorder with the public.

Previously, the bombshell shared another update where she rocked a red dress. This time, however, the dress featured a white floral pattern with silver grommets on the front, which she used to lace up her ensemble. Alexis accessorizes with a couple of necklaces and wore her hair down in a casual right part.