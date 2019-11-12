Australian Swimsuit Model Bianca Booth Sizzles In Thong Bikini For New Beach Photo

Bianca Booth posted a hot new photo to her Instagram page in which she looked forward to some fun on the beach, and her fans can relate. On Monday, November 11, the Australian model and entrepreneur took to the popular social media app to share a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini that showcases her fit physique.

In the photo, Booth can be seen with her feet dipped in the ocean of an unspecified beach. The brunette bombshell wore a dark green two-piece bathing suit that consists of a sporty top with thin straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, exposing her cleavage.

Booth teamed her bikini top with a pair of thong bottoms that sit ultra-high on her frame, coming all the up to her waist. The style of her swimsuit helped accentuate the cut of the piece, putting her toned booty front and center. The fitness model posed with her back to the camera, further showcasing her pert derriere.

Booth was standing with her legs slightly apart as she twists her torso to the right to look at the camera. The model flashed a big smile for the photo while peering over her stylish sunglasses.

Within a few hours of going live, the post — which Booth shared with her 1 million Instagram followers — has garnered nearly 22,000 likes as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in more than 70 comments to the photo, indicating to be a success among her following.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Booth’s beauty while showering her with compliments and emoji.

“[Y]ou are a sexy girl,” one user raved, trailing the comment with fire, red hearts, and heart eyes emoji.

“Queen,” another fan simply put it.

“The body! You and @emrata,” a third fan raved, tagging the popular American model Emily Ratajkowski.

Booth is the co-founder of Two Wolves Swimwear, an Australian label that she launched alongside her sister, Allana Booth, according to the brand’s website. On the page’s “Meet the Owners” space, Booth describes her childhood growing up in a village called Potato Point in New South Wales.

“I grew up with the beach at my front door surrounded by a National Park. I loved surfing and spent every day in the water or running wild through the bush with friends building cubby houses… Thinking about my childhood leaves the biggest smile on my face,” she said.