Jill Biden Responds To President Trump’s Attacks: ‘Stop It. My Husband Is Going To Beat You’

The former second lady held nothing back as she addressed Trump's onslaught of verbal attacks on her husband and son.

As President Donald Trump continues a string of relentless attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, wife and mother Jill Biden stepped in on Monday to defend her family, demanding Trump cease his verbal assaults on her husband and son.

According to NBC News, during an exclusive interview on the network, Jill Biden held nothing back as she railed against Trump’s onslaught, labeling as nothing more than a distraction but admitted that Trump’s anti-Biden campaign went further than she could have imagined.

“The fact that he attacked my son, I have never seen that in other elections, that they go after children of the candidate,” she said. “He’s just trying to distract the voters. You know what Donald Trump did was wrong, flat-out wrong,” Jill Biden said, with regard to Trump’s July 25 phone call to the Ukrainian president in which Democrats allege he tried to pressure the foreign leader for political ammunition he could use against Joe Biden.

“Stop it. Stop it. My husband is going to beat you because of your character and because of the strong character my husband has,” Jill Biden said after she was asked by the NBC News host what she would say to Trump if she had the chance to go face-to-face with him.

Jill Biden’s strong counter to Trump’s attacks on her family comes as the former second lady amps up promotion of her husband — the current 2020 front-runner — on the campaign trail in early-voting states.

She also explained, in no uncertain terms, what separates her husband from the president, calling into question Trump’s leadership style.

“Donald Trump and Joe Biden are just polar opposites,” she said.

“And that’s why I think people are looking for the qualities in a leader — they want a strong leader, they want a resilient leader.”

Though Jill Biden has reportedly become more vocal about politics than she was in past years, she made presumably unwanted headlines earlier in the campaign after telling a crowd in New Hampshire that they might need to “swallow a bit” and vote for the former vice president, even if they backed another candidate, stressing the overall idea that her husband has the best chance at beating Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Loading...

Jill Biden: "Your candidate may be better on—I don't know, healthcare—than Joe is. But you've got to look at who's going to win… Maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, 'OK I personally like so and so better.' But your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump" pic.twitter.com/koKwk5AmFN — POLITICO (@politico) August 20, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jill Biden’s warning for Trump that her husband will beat him might ring true, come November 2020, as several recent hypothetical match-ups between the two have shown Biden with a decisive win over the sitting president.

A poll conducted by Washington Post/ABC News in late October gave Biden a 17-point lead over Trump in a head-to-head battle. The president also fell behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders — all of them with double-digit leads.