Demi Rose Bares Cleavage In Black Tank Top With New Hair: ‘Do Blondes Have More Fun?’

Demi Rose surprised her Instagram followers with her latest post on the popular social media platform. The new update came from Ibiza, Spain, where she appears to be working.

The usually brunette model shared a picture of herself recently with platinum blond hair, which is likely a wig. The new hairstyle, which Demi pulled back into a messy high ponytail, featured generous fringe bangs that hung over her forehead and framed her face with wispy pieces.

For her makeup, the voluptuous model wore pink lipstick with a shiny gloss. On her cheeks, Demi wore blush and shimmery highlighter, and she kept her eye makeup light with heavy black mascara to frame her big brown eyes. The model wore a tiny black scoop-neck spaghetti strap tank top that provided her followers with a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. In her recent Instagram story, Demi shared a picture of herself wearing the top, revealing that it features various, multi-colored shapes. In the clip, the model used a filter that placed a jewel from The Sims above her head.

In the photo, Demi was all smiles as she posed, resting her head on her hand. She wondered in the caption if blondes really do have more fun than women who have other hair colors. No matter the answers, the model’s fans quickly expressed their love of her fun new look, with more than 85,000 hitting the “like” button in the first hour after she posted. Hundreds also took the time to tell Demi how they felt about her blond hair, and at least a few tried to answer her most likely hypothetical question.

“Yes, and angel, you look like a Barbie doll except your hotter,” replied one of the model’s admirers.

“Beauty and perfection in this picture and cute smile of yours,” praised another follower.

Of course, not everybody loved seeing the dramatic change the blond wig created for the bombshell.

“I prefer your natural hair, looks more beautiful than blonde,” noted one of her followers.

“You look amazing, but brunette is your color for sure. You glow!” said another.

A few people who commented even said that they don’t believe the blondes have more fun, but it is a pretty tricky thing to quantify because there are so many variables other than hair color.

The Inquisitr previously reported that a few days ago, the model shared a picture of herself, taken by Bonnie Strange, with the same platinum-colored hair. In that one, she wore a backside-baring, tiny yellow thong-style bikini. Fans also compared Demi to a Barbie doll in that post.