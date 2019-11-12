‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Is Helping To Plan Beau Clark’s Bachelor Party

Jax Taylor is helping his ex-girlfriend's soon-to-be-husband.

Jax Taylor may have dated Beau Clark‘s future wife, Stassi Schroeder, for several years, but that isn’t stopping him from getting involved in the planning of his upcoming bachelor party.

While attending the E! People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, November 10, the Vanderpump Rules cast member spoke to Us Weekly magazine and confirmed that she’s volunteered to help Clark plan the upcoming event.

“I’m definitely helping with Beau’s bachelor party,” he said. “We’re in the process [of planning it].”

Just months ago, Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, celebrated their own bachelor and bachelorette parties with their co-stars, including Clark and Schroeder, before tying the knot at The Kentucky Castle, where Cartwright had been dreaming about getting married since she was a little girl. So, when it comes to planning a bachelor party, Taylor has plenty of tips and ideas in mind.

Although some might find it weird that Taylor and Clark are so close, Taylor told the magazine that things between him and Clark aren’t awkward because he and Schroeder are far removed from their romance.

“It all worked out to [perfection]. It all did. Everything came full circle,” he explained.

As for Cartwright and Schroeder, Cartwright said that she and her co-star have been able to get close to one another because her relationship with Taylor ended “so long ago,” and because she is such a fan of Schroeder and Clark’s relationship.

Loading...

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, Schroeder and Clark became engaged in July of this year and celebrated their engagement with a romantic party at the Beverly Hills home of Lisa Vanderpump. Present for the bash were Taylor, Cartwright, and a number of other Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, and Katie Maloney.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Clark proposed to Schroeder in a cemetery. As soon as their big news was shared online, both Taylor and Cartwright reacted to an Instagram photo of Schroeder’s vintage engagement ring. In the comments section of Schroeder’s engagement post, Cartwright told her that she was so happy for the two of them as her husband, Taylor, said, “It’s about time.”

Schroeder and Clark will be getting married sometime next year in Italy but, according to Cartwright, she is not yet sure if Bravo TV cameras will be following the couple overseas — this is because Vanderpump Rules has yet to be renewed for a ninth season.