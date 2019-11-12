Russian Model Ekaterina Zueva Strikes Sexy Pose In Tank Top & Underwear To Tease 2.2 Million Instagram Fans

Ekaterina Zueva shared a new update with her Instagram fans in which she professes her love for enjoying some time at home. On Monday, November 11, the Russian bombshell took to the popular social media app to share the snapshot that, despite its cozy living room setting, is sure to send pulses everywhere racing.

In the picture, Zueva is kneeling on a romantic flowery couch with her thighs spread open, striking a sexy pose for her legion of followers. The fitness model wore a white tank top featuring spaghetti straps that go over her shoulders and a simple round neckline. The soft fabric of the top suggests that Zueva is not wearing a bra underneath, as it hugs her torso, closely highlighting her slender midsection.

Zueva teamed her top with a pair of white underwear that sits high on her sides and low at the front, accentuating the natural curves of her lower body. She kept her top rolled up, leaving parts of her toned abs and slender waist exposed. The model completed her casual look with a pair of white socks that match the color palette of her outfit.

The model didn’t include any tags with her post — a deviation from most of her Instagram updates. For the most part, Zueva promotes products, brands, or services along with the photos and videos she shares.

In the photo, Zueva has her gaze downward and lips parted in a seductive way. She has blush on her cheeks, which accentuates her high cheekbones, though her makeup is otherwise neutral. The model is grabbing her brunette hair with both of her hands — as if she were in the process of tying it up in a ponytail.

Since going live, the post — which Zueva shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — garnered close to 30,000 likes within about a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought upward of 300 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to gush over her good looks, and also to engage with her caption.

“Like the pose,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a red heart, a smiley and a heart eyes emoji.

“Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz. Said it best.”There’s no place like Home,” said another fan.

While Zueva’s most recent post gave her fans a rare insight into her home life, the model generally fills her Instagram feed with photos from her travel adventures, as she did last week when she shared a photo from her trip to Santorini, Greece.