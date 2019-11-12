‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Everyone Is Getting Sick In Alexandria, Fans Blame The Water

With the Whisperers damming up the water supply in 'The Walking Dead,' many fans are blaming this for people getting sick in Alexandria.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Bonds”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, it was discovered that many people in Alexandria are getting sick. Rosita (Christian Serratos) was shown to get progressively worse during the episode, with symptoms including fever, vomiting, and nausea. While Siddiq (Avia Nash) and Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) are unsure just why the outbreak has occurred, many fans are pointing to Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers as the reason for the spread of the illness. However, The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, is hesitant to confirm this theory, according to Entertainment Weekly.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was revealed in Episode 5 that Gamma (Thora Birch) has been tasked with building dams made out of walkers. According to TV Line, the main aim of this objective is to dam up the water supply, making it difficult for the communities to find fresh running water without venturing outside of the boundaries set up by the Whisperers. However, thanks to Gamma slitting open the walkers as she piled them up, infected blood and bodily fluids are now traveling downstream.

As a result of this, many viewers have assumed that the illness flourishing at Alexandria is a direct result of the contamination. However, Kang is not confirming this theory just yet.

“Maybe, maybe not,” Kang said when directly asked if what Gamma was doing in Episode 5 was the reason why everyone was getting sick in Alexandria.

“That’s part of what our people are grappling with, is why are people getting sick? And it’s this building problem for them while they’re dealing with every other thing that’s going on with the Whisperers.”

However, while many mysteries can remain ongoing for long periods of time in The Walking Dead, Kang reveals that viewers will find out much more about this storyline in Episode 7.

“That’ll be a story that continues to unfold and we’ll learn more about in the next episode,” Kang said.

This means that viewers will likely not have to wait for long to confirm or refute the theory that everyone is sick in Alexandria as a result of what the Whisperers are doing to the water supply.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 17. Episode 7 is titled “Open Your Eyes.”