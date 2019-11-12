Gwen Stefani, 50, Defies Age In Dalmatian-Print Dress & High-Heel Cowboy Boots

Earlier today, Gwen Stefani impressed her army of Instagram followers by rocking another sexy ensemble and looking ageless in the process. As her fans know, the blond bombshell is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure for her 9 million-plus Instagram followers, sharing photos and videos from both live performances as well as other projects that she is working on while showcasing her keen fashion sense.

In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, the mother of three proudly stood in the middle of her team on The Voice, wearing a huge smile on her face while posing in front of s white-and-red-lit wall backstage. In the gorgeous new shot, Gwen stood front and center, striking a pose while clad in a sexy ensemble. The beauty wore her long, platinum blond tresses down and slightly waved as they fell all the way down past her chest. Stefani also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Her amazing figure was on display for fans while clad in a dalmatian-print minidress that fell off of her shoulders, hitting well above her knee and showing off her toned legs to onlookers. Stefani accessorized the look with a pair of high-heeled cowboy boots and netted stockings as well as a studded belt around her waist. The songstress also rocked a number of silver necklaces for the occasion.

In the caption of the image, the mother of three reminded fans to tune into The Voice, where the playoffs are starting this evening. Even though the shot has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 15,000 likes in addition to 70-plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let Stefani know that she looks flawless while countless others let her know that they would be watching the hit NBC show.

“You’re magical! Keep that magic always as you know,” one Instagrammer commented on the post.

“She looks younger than everyone else in this pic!,” a second follower pointed out.

“Can’t wait to see your #voiceplayoffs team WIN!!! You definitely have my vote already,” another fan chimed in with a heart emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Stefani was honored for her killer fashion sense when she was awarded the coveted Fashion Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards. When the 50-year-old accepted the award, she told fans that she would be giving the trophy to her 11-year-old son, Zuma.