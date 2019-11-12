DreamDoll Leans Over In A Red Dress For Flirty Instagram Pic

DreamDoll shared a flirty new Instagram photo with her fans today. She was seen posing in a velvet-like dress, as she leaned over. The dress featured thin straps and a low cut, as she flaunted her cleavage. She seemed to be standing with her legs together, or potentially sitting on a chair. Either way, she propped herself up with her left arm, while placing her finger in her mouth. She wore her hair down in tight curls, and rocked glossy, pink lipstick. DreamDoll also sported long lashes and dark eyeliner on her lower lids. Her bright pink manicure also peeked through in the shot. It’s unusual to see the rapper rocking tight curls, as she usually opts for straight hair.

The photo was taken indoors, while the rapper apparently posed by a large window, as sunlight drenched her face and upper body. She exuded sultry vibes, while glancing to her left. She also wore a silver necklace with a large pendant. Behind her, you could see a doorway, although most of her backdrop was obscured.

The captions revealed that DreamDoll was promoting skincare. And with this in mind, it’s also easy to see that her skin looked clear and glowing. In fact, it didn’t look like she had a single blemish on her arms, chest, or face.

Fans left plenty of love for the rapper in the comments section.

“You’re a hottie but you already know that,” noted a fan.

“You’re a bad young, gifted beauty!!! And you will get your shot to show everyone on the world stage,” raved an admirer.

“Alexa play ‘All i have to do is dream’..,” said a third Instagram user.

“How are you single? Smh,” wrote a follower.

It’s true that the rapper isn’t romantically linked to anyone right now. DreamDoll’s prior love interests include Safaree Samuels, who she met through Love & Hip Hop: New York. He has since gone on to become engaged to Erica Mena, with whom he’s expecting their first child.

In addition, DreamDoll posted another photo three days ago that showed her rocking another dress. This time, it was a slip-like ensemble, as she exposed her chest in the sheer piece. The update consisted of three photos, as the rapper struck several poses on the patio of a high-rise. She sported her hair down in loose waves and a middle part, with blond highlights throughout. She gave sultry looks in dark eye makeup, and also rocked a silver necklace with a large pendant.