Farrah Abraham Talks Jenelle Evans’ Restraining Order: ‘The Whole Situation Is Tricky’

Last week, Jenelle Evans was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband David Eason. Now, former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is weighing in on the whole thing. Talking to Too Fab, Farrah opened up about the last time she saw Jenelle and David and gave her thoughts on the restraining order situation.

“I mean, the last time I saw them they were together. If there is abuse in those things there are helplines for women, there are many other things that is for that,” Farrah said.

Although the two reality show stars have had their differences in the past, Farrah attended Jenelle’s launch party for her eyebrow kit in New York City back in September. At the time, Farrah talked about the launch party and revealed that she wished Jenelle “the best.”

Jenelle shocked fans when she announced on Halloween she was leaving David via a post on her Instagram page. She explained that she wanted “what was best” for her children and herself and revealed that they had all moved away from David. Since that post, she has not posted on her Instagram page and has reportedly gone into hiding.

Now that she has been granted a temporary restraining order against him, Farrah had some thoughts on that as well and called the situation “tricky.”

“I think that the whole situation is tricky because when you live with someone, you have babies with them, getting restraining orders are not likely,” Farrah said.

Farrah explained that she has had restraining orders on exes before. However, she acknowledged that her relationships were a little different since she didn’t have children with those exes.

Loading...

“I just know that from getting restraining orders on exes… and I don’t even have babies with them. It’s just relationships,” Farrah concluded.

This isn’t the first time that Farrah has weighed in on Jenelle’s relationship, though. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah questioned Jenelle’s intentions for the divorce in the first place. She wondered if following the divorce, Jenelle would return to Teen Mom 2 on MTV and admitted she was “confused” as to what Jenelle’s intentions were.

“Is it for her safety, her health and everyone’s wellbeing or is it just to get back on TV?” Farrah wondered.

MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans back in May and some fans wonder if now that she has left David, she will return to Teen Mom 2. Whether or not that will happen, though, is yet to be known.