‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Sky Days Flaunts Rose & Gun Tattoo On Her Bare Booty

Black Ink Crew’s Sky Days shared a new Instagram selfie today, and she showed off one of her tattoos. The reality TV star was spotted posing in front of a large mirror as she rocked a white bodysuit. The bodysuit had a high cut on the bottom, which meant that her derriere was bare from the side. It had a classic cut with a scoop neckline. She popped her right leg and placed her hand on the wall. Meanwhile, she completed her look with a pair of casual, orange sandals.

The tattoo artist’s pose meant that her large tattoo on her left side was easily seen. The tattoo extended from the sides of her upper thigh to her booty. It featured a large gun, which was pointed diagonally down. A rose could be seen on the right side, as vines intertwined around the weapon. Sky has plenty of other tattoos on her legs and arms as well, but this gun-and-rose tattoo is often obscured because of its placement.

Sky held the phone with her left hand for the shot, as she glanced at the mirror while giving a small pout. She wore her hair down in a middle part and pulled it behind her shoulders. And if she wore any makeup, it appeared to be minimal, as she showed off her natural beauty. Her red manicured nails could be seen, while the reality TV star didn’t seem to be wearing any visible jewelry. Behind her, you could see a white wall and a dark gray door.

Fans had plenty of nice compliments for the reality TV star in the comments section.

“Love the skin you in always!” gushed a follower.

“You should do a story about your tattoos!! Are you going to remove any?” asked an admirer.

Others mentioned 600 Breezy, as the two have been in a relationship that seemed to be going well. After all, they were even joking about an engagement just two weeks after going public.

“Haven’t seen ya Boo lately, where he at?!?!?” wondered a fan.

“And just like that it’s OVER That’s right mama, you KNOW your Worth..,” declared a follower.

Sky has a couple of text-based Instagram stories that seem to explain the follower’s comments.

“IDK who needs to hear this but literally no one can keep you from what is meant for you. Be so focused on your vision that you cannot be swayed by negative distractions. You got this. Keep going,” she said in the first story.

“A real man gon respect you even when he mad at you. Remember that,” she said in a second story.