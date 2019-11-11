‘The Walking Dead’: Here’s Why Daryl Dixon Has Never Been In A Relationship

Over 10 seasons of 'The Walking Dead,' Daryl Dixon has remained single.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Bonds”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 6 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) had a conversation about Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and why Daryl was still single. While nothing was revealed in the episode as to why Daryl remains this way, showrunner Angela Kang has spoken to Entertainment Weekly regarding the real reason Reedus’ character has yet to find a partner.

“Daryl’s such an interesting character that way because in some ways, when it comes to romantic relationships, he’s not a person that I think trusts easily, and a lot of that has to do with his backstory, which is filled with so much trauma.”

Longtime fans of The Walking Dead have heard many stories regarding Daryl’s traumatic past and have also witnessed it, by way of Daryl’s interaction with his brother, Merle (Michael Rooker).

As a result of this, Daryl has remained aloof regarding relationships, only forming them after getting to know people deeply. This means that, in an age where many people often form intimate relationships based on the moment, it is very hard for Daryl to do the same. When asked about the prospect of Daryl having a casual fling, Kang had the following to say.

“Daryl’s just not wired that way, and that tracks with conversations that Norman [Reedus] and I have had. He doesn’t attach to people lightly enough that he can give it a chance easily, you know?”

Friends will say things you don’t want to admit. #TWD pic.twitter.com/JIY6kIZ9lE — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 11, 2019

Loading...

While the possibility of a romantic relationship forming between Daryl and Connie is possible, many fans have long held onto the hope that Daryl and Carol will get together at some point in The Walking Dead. By Season 10, this possibility is not entirely off the table. However, their relationship has developed into something more akin to a deep friendship. As a result of this, Carol tends to look out for Daryl, making sure that he is happy and that he still connects and identifies with the communities of which he is a part.

It remains to be seen whether or not Daryl will eventually develop a romantic relationship with someone. Viewers will have to tune into future episodes in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 17. Episode 7 is titled “Open Your Eyes.”