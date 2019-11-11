Bella Thorne Gets Soaking Wet & Goes Topless In Sexy Shower Photos

Bella Thorne is quite literally leaving nothing to the imagination in her latest stunning photo post. The actress has a huge following on social media, boasting over 21.9 million followers and counting. Pretty much every snapshot that she shares with fans earns her a ton of attention, and in the most recent double-photo update that was shared on her page, the bombshell sizzled in two new wet and wild shots.

In the first photo in the series of two, the stunner looked directly into the camera with a serious look on her face while striking a pose in her shower. Thorne wore her short, dark tresses down, wet, and slicked back out of her face while resting one hand on her cheek and the other on her chest. This particular shot was taken from the shoulder up and little splatters of water could be seen all over her body.

In the second photo in the series of two, Thorne posed for another scandalous shot in the shower. This particular image is taken at a more zoomed-out angle as she could be seen turning her back to the camera and looking over her shoulder. Once again, the stunner wore her long, dark locks slicked back and wet while pursing her lips for the camera. The bombshell covered her chest with her left hand but still left little to the imagination of fans.

For the photo op, Thorne appeared makeup-free and sported a watch on her right wrist.

In just a short time of the photos going live on her page, they’ve earned Bella a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 500,000 likes and well over 2,500-plus comments. Many fans took to the photo to comment on the fact that Bella was in the shower while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few more had no words, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“Mom your skin is amazingggg,” one social media user commented on the photo.

“LOVE YOU QUEEN. You are perfect,” another follower chimed in, with a heart and flame emoji attached at the end.

“The i love you tattoo still gets me every time,” a third fan pointed out.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Thorne posted another popular photo for fans, this time holding two joints in her mouth. In the crazy photo, the actress also dyed her hair and painted her face red. That shot racked up over 450,000 likes.