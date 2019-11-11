Israeli Fitness Model Avital Cohen Flaunts Insane Abs As She Dances In Blue Bikini For Hot New Video

Avital Cohen posted a hot new video to her Instagram page in which she shows off her insanely toned figure in a tiny bikini that is sending her fans into a frenzy. On Monday, November 11, the Israeli fitness model also showed off her best moves as she danced around to local music.

In the clip, Cohen can be seen standing on a chair in a room that features a gorgeous turquoise sea through the window in the background. The model is rocking a bright blue two-piece bathing suit that includes a one-shouldered top that features a low-cut neckline and a cutout that teases a bit of her cleavage. The top also has a uber-short straight-cut lower bodice that leaves quite a bit of underboob exposed. Completing the intricate top, the piece also boasts a thick strap that attaches to the right and hugs her midsection.

Cohen teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms with cutouts on the sides, creating two straps that sit low on her frame. The swimsuit helps accentuate Cohen’s full hips, leaving her famous taut abs on display. According to the tag added to the photo, the swimsuit is from Fashion Nova — a brand Cohen represents as a model and ambassador — as she indicates in her Instagram bio. Cohen used her post to promote the brand she represents, as shown in her caption.

The model is also holding a pair of blue balloons in each hand, which she is swaying from side to side as she dances for the video.

Within about six hours of being published, the post — which Cohen shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers — racked up upwards of 220,000 views. The same time period also brought in more than 21,500 likes and over 580 comments to the video, proving to be a quick hit.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Mediterranean beauty took to the comments section to shower her with their compliments, while also expressing their admiration for her.

“Happy Monday!” one fan wished her.

“Loving the bikini,” said another user.

“Perfection,” a third follower chimed in, trailing the comment with a string of emoji.

As those who keep up with Cohen will know, the model isn’t new to sharing photos of her slamming figure in bikinis. As recently as the weekend, the model took to her Instagram page once again to share a sizzling snapshot in which she rocked a colorful two-piece that highlights her tanned and toned body.