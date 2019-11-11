Instagram Bombshell Sierra Skye Looks Smoking Hot, Going Topless In Pink Snakeskin Pants: ‘You Missin Me?’

Sierra Skye is giving her fans a lot to talk about in her latest photo, which includes a sexy, animal-inspired print. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Skye regularly shows off her toned and tanned figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and some photos with no clothing at all.

In the most recent snapshot that was shared with fans, Skye was caught doing what she does best by showing some major skin for the camera. In the caption of the image, the blond bombshell asked fans if they’re missing her as she put on an incredibly sexy display, wearing her long, blond tresses slicked back in a low ponytail that fell over her shoulder. The stunner also wore a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, fierce brow gel, and shimmery lipstick.

The Instagram model accessorized the look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and wore one ring on her hand. Skye left little to the imagination in the NSFW shot, rocking a pair of pink snakeskin pants that hugged her every curve. The model opted to go topless in the photo, covering her chest with her beautifully manicured nails while also flaunting her toned and tanned abs for the camera. In the caption of the image, she credited retailer Pretty Little Thing for her outfit.

Even though the smoking hot new photo has only been live on the social media star’s page for less than an hour, it’s already garnering her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 33,000 likes and well over 200 comments. Many fans took to the photo to comment on the topless aspect of it while countless others let Sierra know that she looks amazing. A few more had no words, opting to comment on the photo using emoji instead.

“OMG, I can’t even with this photo! It’s hotness overload,” one follower commented on the shot followed by a series of rose emoji.

“Yes miss you and your pics so much. Please post more often your nice pictures. You are really good looking,” another one of Sierra’s fans wrote.

“God you’re sexy,” a third social media user wrote, ending the post with a series of red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Sierra left little to the imagination in another revealing post, this time celebrating her birthday by wearing only her “birthday suit.” Not surprisingly, that shot racked up over 229,000 likes.