Ciara & 2-Year-Old Daughter Wear Matching Outfits In Adorable Photos

Ciara and her 2-year-old daughter, Sienna, wore matching outfits in a new Instagram photo, and it was nothing short of adorable.

The “Thinkin Bout You” hitmaker shared multiple photos of herself with her daughter in what appeared to be a hotel. The ensembles consisted of black-and-white varsity jackets that had the first letter of their name embroidered on them. They wore black leather dungaree skirts — which had a love heart printed on them — and paired them with white T-shirts underneath. Sienna was wearing tights while Ciara had her golden legs on full display. They both sported black lace-up boots and held hands in all three shots.

Ciara wore her brunette locks up in a high ponytail while Sienna had two cute bunches.

In the first shot, they were both snapped while walking down the hallway and staring directly at the camera. In the second, the photo was taken from the back of their garments, which had the last name and uniform number of Ciara’s husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Sienna is looking over her shoulder, smiling at the camera.

In the third and final image, Ciara stood by an orange sofa while her daughter posed on top of the seat with a leg raised.

For her caption, she mentioned that they are twinning, adding the hashtag “DaddysGirls.”

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 385,000 likes and over 3,100 comments, proving to be popular with her 23.8 million followers.

“You two are my favorite mother/daughter duo!” one user wrote.

“SiSi is a model in the making, adorable,” another follower shared.

“Yes for Sienna with the over the shoulder pose!!!” a third remarked.

“So freaking adorable! Omg!” a fourth fan commented.

The duo wore these outfits when they unveiled the new American Girl doll, which was inspired by Ciara.

“Thank you American Girl for having me be a part of such a special night! It was a treat to unveil the beautiful store front and @Swarovski Doll! Opening up this Ciara Inspired @AmericanGirlBrand doll with my daughter Sienna brings me so much joy as we enter the holiday season,” the “Body Party” songstress wrote on Instagram.

Ciara is no stranger to showing off her kids to the world of social media. Her daughter and her son, Future, recently dressed up as childhood versions of Janet and Randy Jackson for Halloween. The costumes were designed by Michael Costello and reportedly took three to four days to complete. The posts received a lot of recognition from her followers and even caught the attention of Janet Jackson herself, who thought the costumes were “too cute.”