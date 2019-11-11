Lindsay Arnold Returns To Instagram As Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Absence Continues

Professional dancer Lindsay Arnold has returned to Instagram for the first time since revealing that her mother-in-law had suddenly passed away earlier this month. The Dancing with the Stars pro had to step away from the show in order to be with her husband, Sam Cusick, and his family back in Utah, and she’s now opening up to fans about the difficult experience.

On Monday afternoon, the DWTS star shared a touching note and a handful of photos via her Instagram page. The snapshots showed her with Sam and his family as they celebrated his mother’s life and mourned her passing. Arnold looked understandably sad and somber in the photos and she wrote an emotional and spiritual caption about Sam’s mother, Jennifer.

The photos show the Cusick family gathered outdoors, standing by Jennifer’s casket. They are surrounded by gorgeous flower arrangements and the majestic mountains of Utah are behind them.

An obituary for the DWTS dancer’s mother-in-law published in the Daily Herald details that the funeral for Jennifer Cusick was held on Saturday afternoon. Despite the heartbreaking reason for the gathering, it appears that Lindsay, Sam, and the family’s loved ones were given a beautiful day for this difficult farewell.

Dancing with the Stars fans — along with many of Lindsay’s colleagues — shared their love for her in the comment section of her post.

‘Crying. Love you so much. Tears tears tears,” wrote DWTS pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

“Sending you so much love babe. Crying reading this,” noted former Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.

“I’m thinking of you all. @lindsarnold @mindy_arnold just soooo sad. Sending warm thoughts and hugs x,” wrote Shirley Ballas, a professional dancer herself and mom of former DWTS star Mark Ballas.

Loading...

Fellow Dancing with the Stars pros Pasha Pashkov, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and Brandon Armstrong all posted notes of support as well.

Last Monday, Lindsay’s dance partner, Sean Spicer, danced with her close friend Jenna Johnson. Dancing with the Stars spoilers have detailed that Jenna and Sean will be dancing together again for the Week 9 episode airing on Monday night.

At this point, it doesn’t sound as if any further decisions have been made regarding whether or not Lindsay will return for the remainder of Season 28. Despite low scores and mounds of criticism week after week, Sean has continued to avoid elimination up to this point.

If the controversial Dancing with the Stars contestant manages to stay safe again Monday night, then Lindsay, Sean, Jenna, and the DWTS crew will need to decide whether she’s ready to return for Week 10 or not. For now, it looks as if Lindsay Arnold is understandably focused on her husband and extended family. Both the show and the viewers seem ready to support her in whatever way she needs during this difficult time.